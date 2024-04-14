Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Jun 10 (PTI) Odisha recorded 20 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 11 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,596, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 136 active cases, and 11 more people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,281, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.19 per cent as the new infections were detected from 10,400 sample tests, it added. PTI HMB BDC BDC