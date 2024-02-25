English
Updated September 12th, 2021 at 14:54 IST

Odisha logs 649 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,16,362 on Sunday as 649 more people tested positive for the virus, which is 19 more than the previous day's count, an official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,098 as six more persons succumbed to the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,098 as six more persons succumbed to the disease.

The 649 new COVID-19 cases included 103 children and adolescents in the age-group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among children now is 15.87, he said.

Khurda district of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest of 235 new cases followed by Cuttack at 84. These two districts reported about 49 per cent of the state's total daily caseload.

The state currently has 6,957 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,01,254 patients have recovered from the disease, including 706 on Saturday.

The state has so far conducted over 1.88 crore sample tests including 60,298 on Saturday for COVID-19. Odisha’s positivity rate now 5.39 per cent.

Odisha has so far inoculated over 61.32 lakh people with both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Published September 12th, 2021 at 14:54 IST

