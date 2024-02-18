Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:48 IST
Odisha Man Killed For Making Obscene Comments on Women in Dhenkanal
Under the influence of alcohol, Dharmananda went to Sridhar's house on Friday evening and allegedly passed obscene comments to the women of Sridhar's family.
- India
- 1 min read
Dhenkanal: A man was killed for allegedly making obscene comments about women in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.
The deceased was identified as Dharmananda Dehury of Kandar village. The alleged murder incident occurred on Friday night. The officials arrested the accused, identified as Sridhar Dehury on Saturday.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kamakhyanagar, Prabha Tripathy said that under the influence of alcohol, Dharmananda went to Sridhar's house on Friday evening and allegedly passed obscene comments to the women members of the latter's family.
Following this as per officials, when Sridhar got to know about the incident he charged Dharmanada. After a heated exchange of words between the duo, Sridhar brought an axe and hit Dharmananda on his neck, killing him on the spot.
the SDPO said, "As soon as we got information, we went to the spot and found Dharmananda was murdered. We immediately apprehended Sridhar who was at his home and brought him to the police station."
The police have registered a murder case and further investigation is underway.
(With PTI inputs)
