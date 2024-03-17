Updated March 17th, 2024 at 18:02 IST
Odisha: Poppy Plants Worth Over Rs 3.10 Crore Destroyed Inside Similipal Tiger Reserve
In total, a police team destroyed around 1.55 lakh poppy plants being cultivated in the Jojoguda and Phulbadi villages located inside the Similipal Reserve.
Baripada: Poppy plants worth over Rs 3.10 crore found in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve were destroyed by a police team, authorities said on Sunday. The team, acting on the basis of a tip-off, moved to destroy around 1.55 lakh poppy plants that were being cultivated in the Jojoguda and Phulbadi villages located inside the Similipal Reserve.
SP S Susree said that the plants had been set on fire by the police team in the presence of an independent witness, an executive magistrate, and officers of the forest, excise and revenue departments.
Two cases have been registered at the Jashipur police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in connection with it, she added.
Earlier, 5.41 lakh poppy plants worth Rs 10.96 crore were destroyed inside the reserve.
With inputs from PTI.
