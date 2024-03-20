Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) Odisha recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality was recorded for the 11th successive day, it said.

There are 131 active cases, while eight more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.

The new cases were detected after testing 15,049 samples, recording a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent.

The state had logged 19 cases on Friday.

Odisha has so far reported 12,88,290 cases. PTI HMB SOM SOM