Updated May 14th, 2022 at 14:38 IST
Odisha reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
Odisha reports 18 new COVID-19 cases
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Advertisement
Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) Odisha recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said.
The toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality was recorded for the 11th successive day, it said.
Advertisement
There are 131 active cases, while eight more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.
The new cases were detected after testing 15,049 samples, recording a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent.
Advertisement
The state had logged 19 cases on Friday.
Odisha has so far reported 12,88,290 cases. PTI HMB SOM SOM
Advertisement
Published May 14th, 2022 at 14:38 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.