Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) Odisha recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, seven more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,504, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 90 active cases, while 12,79,235 people have recovered from the disease, including eight on Saturday, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent as the new infections were detected from 9,358 sample tests. PTI HMB SBN BDC BDC