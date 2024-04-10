×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 5th, 2022 at 14:52 IST

Odisha reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) Odisha recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, seven more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,504, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Advertisement

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 90 active cases, while 12,79,235 people have recovered from the disease, including eight on Saturday, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent as the new infections were detected from 9,358 sample tests. PTI HMB SBN BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published June 5th, 2022 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

a few seconds ago
Akshay Kumar

Fan Slits Akshay's Arm

a few seconds ago
Pune Airport Gears Up For Summer Season With Additional Flights, Enhanced Connectivity

Travel demand surge

3 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

4 minutes ago
Dollar Hits 5-Month Low as US Inflation Cools in November

Dollar edges lower

5 minutes ago
In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

Comment on Hema Malini

8 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik

Karthik's jibe at Afridi

9 minutes ago
Bridgestone eyes 25% revenue growth in India by 2026

Revenue growth

11 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

12 minutes ago
US Marines

China's Combat Patrols

13 minutes ago
Congress leader Veerappa Moily

Veerappa Moily

20 minutes ago
Man Wears Kurta Made From Sack Bag Material, Netizens Reacted

Man Wears ‘Goni Kurta’

21 minutes ago
raanjhanaa

Films On Campus Politics

23 minutes ago
Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

23 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna

Novak sends Rohan message

23 minutes ago
During a prayer meeting on Wednesday, the Ayatollah had vowed that Tehran would retailate against the alleged Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Israel Warns Iran

24 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

27 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News17 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo