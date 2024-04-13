×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 18:12 IST

Odisha reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) Odisha recorded 31 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 12 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,576, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the bulletin.

Odisha now has 127 active cases, and nine more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,270.

Advertisement

The daily positivity rate was 0.29 per cent as the new infections were detected from 10,522 sample tests, it added. PTI HMB BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published June 9th, 2022 at 18:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate

Market forces knock

4 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR match

4 minutes ago
Australia

Sydney Mall Shooting

4 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Thanks Fans

6 minutes ago
JP Morgan upgrades India’s rating

JPMorgan expectations

6 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is cautioned

7 minutes ago
congress

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

Kuldeep's wicket

10 minutes ago
MacBook

Apple M4 Mac lineup

16 minutes ago
Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

17 minutes ago
Sydney Mall Stabbing: CCTV Captures Moment of Attack -

Sydney Mass Stabbing

21 minutes ago
Summer corporate fashion tips

Corporate Fashion Tips

22 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Prithviraj On Intimacy

25 minutes ago
DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro

DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Again a new MI captain?

28 minutes ago
iPad

Browsers on iPhone

41 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya against SRH

Simon Doull on Hardik

an hour ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

CSK vs MI

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News13 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World14 hours ago

  4. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News14 hours ago

  5. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo