The count of fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha was the lowest in nearly two years on Sunday, as 45 more people tested positive, pushing the tally to 12,87,153 cases, the Health Department said.

The coastal state had logged 23 single-day cases on May 12, 2020.

The death toll remained at 9,116 as no new fatality was recorded since the past three days, the department said in a bulletin.

Odisha now has 627 active cases, while 12,77,357 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The state tested 38,498 samples for COVID-19 since Saturday, and the daily positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, the bulletin added.