Published 14:32 IST, November 13th 2024
Odisha Shocker: Coop Society President’s Blood-Stained Body Found; Murder Suspected
The blood-stained body of the president of a cooperative society and former sarpanch of Bandhagain panchayat was found in a paddy field
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The blood-stained body of the president of a cooperative society and former sarpanch of Bandhagain panchayat was found in a paddy field | Image: PTI/representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:32 IST, November 13th 2024