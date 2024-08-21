Published 14:10 IST, August 21st 2024
Odisha Spurious Liquor Case: 1dies, 2 Critical at MKCG Hospital
The deceased was identified as Jura Behera, 60, from Jenapur near Chikiti. He was one of 20 people who fell ill after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor.
20 people fell ill after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor in Maoundpur village | Image: Representational
