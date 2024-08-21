sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:10 IST, August 21st 2024

Odisha Spurious Liquor Case: 1dies, 2 Critical at MKCG Hospital

The deceased was identified as Jura Behera, 60, from Jenapur near Chikiti. He was one of 20 people who fell ill after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
20 people fell ill after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor in Maoundpur village
20 people fell ill after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor in Maoundpur village | Image: Representational
14:10 IST, August 21st 2024