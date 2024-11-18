Published 12:56 IST, November 18th 2024
Odisha Vigilance Launches Raids at Properties of Sub-Collector, Engineer
Odisha vigilance on Monday launched raids on the properties of a sub-collector and a senior engineer for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha Vigilance Launches Raids at Properties of Sub-Collector, Engineer | Image: Odisha Vigilance
12:54 IST, November 18th 2024