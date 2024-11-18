sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Odisha Vigilance Launches Raids at Properties of Sub-Collector, Engineer

Published 12:56 IST, November 18th 2024

Odisha Vigilance Launches Raids at Properties of Sub-Collector, Engineer

Odisha vigilance on Monday launched raids on the properties of a sub-collector and a senior engineer for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha Vigilance arrested Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, an assistant civil supply officer
Odisha Vigilance Launches Raids at Properties of Sub-Collector, Engineer | Image: Odisha Vigilance
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:54 IST, November 18th 2024

Odisha