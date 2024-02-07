Advertisement

Odisha Weather Forecast: In numerous areas of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning on Friday due to cold wave conditions. For the next 48 hours, there is a cold wave advisory from the IMD.

Coldwave Warning

During the next 24 hours, there is a chance that cold wave conditions will develop in one or two locations across the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, and Angul. In addition, a yellow warning for dense fog has been issued by the IMD in a number of state locations. According to a statement from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), “the minimum temperature (night temperature) will not change significantly over the next three days and is likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees C thereafter at many places in Odisha.”

IMD Weather: Yellow Warning

A Yellow Warning was issued on Saturday, according to reports. Districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, and Angul are likely to see one or two cold wave conditions. It is quite probable that dense fog may appear in one or two locations over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri.

Chances Of Dense Fog

Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for Sunday. A cold wave is predicted to pass across one or two locations over the districts of Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Deogarh. It is quite probable that dense fog may occur in one or two locations across the districts of Koraput, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Rayagada, and Cuttack.

It is noteworthy to add that on Wednesday, cloudy skies and mild to moderate rain caused disruptions to daily activities in a number of Odisha regions. Due to Tuesday's rainfall activity in a number of districts, including Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Sonepur, the situation is more severe in Western Odisha.