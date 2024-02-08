English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Odisha Woman Branded 'Witch' and Driven Out of Home Reunites with Daughter After 12 Years

A woman from Odisha, who was branded a witch and forced to leave her daughter with in-laws at the age of three, has finally reunited with her child.

Isha Bhandari
Odisha: In a heartwarming reunion, a 37-year-old woman from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, who was branded a witch and forced to leave her daughter with in-laws at the age of three, has finally reunited with her child after a 12-year separation.

The emotional reunion took place at a Child Care Institute (CCI) in Baripada, where the daughter had been placed by villagers. A diligent employee, sifting through 500 entries, stumbled upon the crucial information about the girl's parentage, leading to the long-awaited reunion. 

Mother's Tireless Hunt for Daughter 

The mother, currently residing in an ashram in Puducherry, tirelessly sought her daughter, reaching out to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) after finding a phone number on the internet. The DCPO's office faced challenges in locating the specific girl among the 11 CCIs in the district. The breakthrough came when a staff member identified the girl's parentage almost by chance, prompting a swift call to the mother who was 100 km away from Baripada.

The emotional meeting between the mother and daughter occurred last week, with both shedding tears of joy. The daughter expressed gratitude, stating, “I have got everything in the world after finding my mother.”

The mother's journey involved overcoming societal stigmas after being branded a witch and facing the untimely death of her husband. She eventually reached an ashram in Puducherry. Meanwhile, her daughter, neglected by the family, ended up in a CCI in Mayurbhanj district.

Despite 12 years of separation and the challenges they faced, the mother is now permitted to meet her daughter at the CCI. The daughter, currently preparing for her class 10 board exams, will likely join her mother after completing her education.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

