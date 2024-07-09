Published 16:42 IST, July 9th 2024
Odisha Woman Found Dead at Home, Father Alleges Murder by Husband
The deceased, identified as Arati Dahuri, has a six-year-old daughter and a five-month-old son, they said. Her father Debaraj Nahak alleged that she was beaten to death by her husband.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha Woman Found Dead at Home, Father Alleges Murder by Husband | Image: Unsplash / Representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:38 IST, July 9th 2024