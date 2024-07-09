sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:42 IST, July 9th 2024

Odisha Woman Found Dead at Home, Father Alleges Murder by Husband

The deceased, identified as Arati Dahuri, has a six-year-old daughter and a five-month-old son, they said. Her father Debaraj Nahak alleged that she was beaten to death by her husband.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha Woman Found Dead at Home, Father Alleges Murder by Husband
Odisha Woman Found Dead at Home, Father Alleges Murder by Husband | Image: Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:38 IST, July 9th 2024