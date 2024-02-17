Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 13th, 2022 at 20:44 IST

Official suspended for 'wrongly' sealing a shop: East Delhi Mayor

Official suspended for 'wrongly' sealing a shop: East Delhi Mayor

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A civic official has been suspended for wrongly sealing a shop in east Delhi, the area's mayor alleged on Wednesday.

The office of East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal in a statement issued on Wednesday said he has a “zero-tolerance policy” against corruption.

Advertisement

According to the statement, a shop in Old Govindpura was sealed by an official who was found guilty in a probe of wrongly sealing the shop.

Aggarwal was quoted as saying in the statement that he had written to the municipal commissioner to have that shop de-sealed and to take action against the official.

Advertisement

He said he got the shop “de-sealed” which was sealed for the last four months.

The official has been suspended by an order dated April 11, the mayor said.

Advertisement

"No act of corruption shall be tolerated," he added. PTI KND VN VN

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2022 at 20:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

29 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

3 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

6 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

6 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

6 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

6 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

6 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

a day ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

a day ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejasswi's Midi Dress Can Be Your New Party Pick

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  2. Ram Mandir Seeks 'Queue Management Lessons' from Tirupati Temple's Trust

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. Sajid Nadiadwala Backed Films To Watch

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  5. India Pushing for 2-State Solution for Decades: Jaishankar on Gaza

    World27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo