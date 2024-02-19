Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 22:34 IST

Officials to make home visits to help kin of Covid victims get relief under Delhi govt scheme

Delhi government officials will visit the homes of dependents of Covid victims to help them claim financial assistance under a scheme of the city government.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi government officials will visit the homes of dependents of Covid victims to help them claim financial assistance under a scheme of the city government.

In June, the Delhi government had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' to provide financial relief to families who have lost their dear ones to COVID-19.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government has promised one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each victim's family, and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for the households that lost their sole breadwinner and for orphaned children.

According to a note issued by the Revenue Department on Friday, 100 officers in each of the 11 districts of Delhi will visit the homes of the applicants and the exercise is planned to be completed within seven days.

"The pool of 100 officials at SDM level will be utilised for visiting the addresses of each of the deceased persons in the list of Health department to inform their family members about the scheme and to assist them in filling up the application form," it stated.

If someone does not want to avail benefits of the scheme or is not available at the given address, officials will maintain a record of it.

According to Delhi government data, over 25,000 deaths due to Covid have occurred in the city so far. The health department has shared the data with the district magistrates through the social welfare department.

To ensure that the information about the scheme reaches the affected families, the revenue department is taking the help of all call centres of the administrative reforms department.

According to official figures, 10,436 applications were received under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna by September 17.

Financial assistance is being given to 1,188 beneficiaries under the monthly assistance scheme; while 5,675 applications were approved under the one-time ex gratia scheme. 

Advertisement

Published September 25th, 2021 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

9 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

11 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

13 minutes ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

an hour ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

6 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Remodelled Kawasaki Ninja 500 first look before India launch

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. Man Commits Suicide After Police Booked Him For Allegedly Raping Minor

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Meet the Farmer Who Sold Garlic Worth Rs 1cr With Investment of Only...

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Rajinikanth Attends Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Wedding

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Goldman Sachs upgrades global equities to "overweight"

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo