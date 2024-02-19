Advertisement

Delhi government officials will visit the homes of dependents of Covid victims to help them claim financial assistance under a scheme of the city government.

In June, the Delhi government had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' to provide financial relief to families who have lost their dear ones to COVID-19.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government has promised one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each victim's family, and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for the households that lost their sole breadwinner and for orphaned children.

According to a note issued by the Revenue Department on Friday, 100 officers in each of the 11 districts of Delhi will visit the homes of the applicants and the exercise is planned to be completed within seven days.

"The pool of 100 officials at SDM level will be utilised for visiting the addresses of each of the deceased persons in the list of Health department to inform their family members about the scheme and to assist them in filling up the application form," it stated.

If someone does not want to avail benefits of the scheme or is not available at the given address, officials will maintain a record of it.

According to Delhi government data, over 25,000 deaths due to Covid have occurred in the city so far. The health department has shared the data with the district magistrates through the social welfare department.

To ensure that the information about the scheme reaches the affected families, the revenue department is taking the help of all call centres of the administrative reforms department.

According to official figures, 10,436 applications were received under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwaar Arthik Sahayata Yojna by September 17.

Financial assistance is being given to 1,188 beneficiaries under the monthly assistance scheme; while 5,675 applications were approved under the one-time ex gratia scheme.