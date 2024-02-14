English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Oh Captain, My Captain: Students' Heartfelt Birthday Prank Leaves Teacher Emotional

Beloved teacher surprised by students' heartfelt birthday prank, invoking 'Oh Captain, My Captain' sentiment. Emotional moment captured in viral video.

Garvit Parashar
Students' Heartfelt Birthday Prank Leaves Teacher Emotional
Students' Heartfelt Birthday Prank Leaves Teacher Emotional | Image:Instagram:
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
“O Captain! my Captain!” This line takes us back to the scene of the movie “Dead Poet Society.” That scene has somewhere pinned on the heart of every student for the teacher who taught them lessons bigger than the text books. And a viral video has been circulating on social media in which some students have done a prank to thank their teacher. 

A group of students organised a birthday surprise for their favourite teacher. At the start some of the students can be seen involved in a brawl and the teacher came to intervene and solve the matter. As he came and pulled apart the students he was presented with a bouquet and a chorus of “Happy Birthday” from students. This unexpected turn of events surprised the teacher and left him emotional and a chain of hugs started between teacher and the students. 

This video was posted on Instagram with a caption, “Dear Sujan sir, happiest birthday Sujan sir🫶 Thank you for always going out and beyond to give the best for us, thank you for being our friend, thank you for making us feel like a big chaotic family. we have learned so much from you, much more than the pages of any textbook could ever teach us. this prank might have gone a lil overboard, but your effort clearly shows how much you care for each of. Sending BOUQUETS of love and flower,Section D.” 

The comments on this video can bring back nostalgia. One user said, “Happy birthday Sujan sir! I don’t know you but good teachers are so important and deserve the WORLD.” One user wrote, “Backbenchers And their Relations With Teachers.”

A third user recites the famous quote of Walt Whitman used in the movie, “Dead Poet Society,” the user wrote, “ Oh Captain, My Captain!.”

Other users in the comments also wished Sujan sir a very happy birthday. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

