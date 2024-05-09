Updated May 9th, 2024 at 16:35 IST
Oklahoma Chiropractor Helps 'Gerry the Giraffe' Adjusting his Neck Video Goes Viral | WATCH
The entire viral video shows the emotional bonding between the giraffe and doctor and the amount of trust an animal can show a human.
- India
- 1 min read
Viral News: A video is going viral on social media shows a chiropractor adjusting the neck of a giraffe in a zoo.
The viral video shared by humankindvideos on instagram is gaining popularity on internet. The viral video comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘This Oklahoma chiropractor has his biggest job yet…helping Gerry the giraffe.’
The chiropractor shown in the video is Dr Whitley who is popular chiropractic adjustor from United States.
The giraffe whose name is ‘Gerry’ as we can see in the viral video is calm and composed and doing as the doctor say, which makes the doctor's job a lot easier.
Watch Viral Giraffe Neck Adjustment Video Here:
Netizens in the comment section are praising the chiropractic doctor's effort in the viral video.
One user wrote, ‘Does Jerry has fiona wifey? Hehehe’. Another viewer wrote, ‘They are so beautiful.’
The viral video of Giraffe and chiropractor was shared a day go and going viral since then, accumulating thousands of likes and views.
