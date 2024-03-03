Advertisement

Delhi: A disturbing story about an Ola taxi driver was shared by LinkedIn user Kiran Verma. He brought attention to claims of intimidation, violence, and a lack of transparency from Ola service. Many people are outraged and demanding action after the incident which happened in Delhi last month. "I strongly request you to #SayNotoOla after this OLA CAB driver slapped me in front of my son," Verma said at the beginning of his post. “I was going to pick someone up from the airport last month when I was in Delhi for a medical check-up following my 21,000km walk to raise awareness of blood donation. Along with me, my son and I reserved an #OlaCab.”

Terrifying Ola Taxi Experience

The user's post, which included the terrifying Ola taxi experience, was shared with the hashtag #SayNotoOla. Verma claims that the incident happened as he and his six-year-old son were traveling to pick up someone at the airport. The Ola driver allegedly requested cash payment from the user and went off the planned itinerary, which raised suspicions. The driver apparently pulled over as hostilities got worse, demanded more money, and made an attempt to take the user's stuff. The driver reportedly slapped the user in front of his terrified child in a disturbing sequence of events.

Viral LinkedIn Post:

No Help From OLA Helpline

Verma contacted the police and security helplines via the Ola app, pleading for help. The driver allegedly continued to physically abuse and threaten the passenger in spite of these attempts, making the situation worse. The incident was eventually defused with the assistance of other taxi drivers and onlookers, but the trauma persisted. Verma claimed Ola's handling of the situation was insufficient, which made matters worse. Verma alleges that Ola closed the matter an hour after they filed a complaint, leaving them feeling defenseless and abandoned. Ola's lack of participation or accountability has made users more irate and unsatisfied.



Verma expressed concern for other commuters' safety and urged them to use Uber instead of Ola, pointing out that their service seems to have better safety protocols and is more responsive. On social media, the post has generated a lot of conversation and controversy. Many people have expressed support for the passenger and called on Ola to take action. This frightening episode has raised concerns about ride-hailing companies' responsibility and passenger safety, leading to requests for extensive reforms and more awareness.