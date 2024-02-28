Updated September 11th, 2021 at 14:35 IST
Old building collapses in Narela, no one injured: NDMC
An old building in Delhi's Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, has collapsed, officials said on Saturday.
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.
"An old building has collapsed in Begumpura area of NDMC's Narela Zone. The building had already been vacated as it was declared a dangerous structure already. And, no one was injured in the mishap," a senior NDMC official said.
Further details are awaited.
Published September 11th, 2021 at 14:35 IST
