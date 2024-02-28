English
Updated September 11th, 2021 at 14:35 IST

Old building collapses in Narela, no one injured: NDMC

An old building in Delhi's Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, has collapsed, officials said on Saturday.

An old building in Delhi's Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, has collapsed, officials said on Saturday.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they said.

"An old building has collapsed in Begumpura area of NDMC's Narela Zone. The building had already been vacated as it was declared a dangerous structure already. And, no one was injured in the mishap," a senior NDMC official said.

Further details are awaited. 

