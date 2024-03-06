Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
Old Pic Of Bengaluru's ₹ 1000/Hour Parking Charge Goes Viral
An old picture showing “Premium Parking” sign board of ₹ 1000 per hour in Bengaluru has resurfaced on social media, goes viral
- India
- 1 min read
Bengaluru/Viral news: An old picture showing “Premium Parking” sign board of ₹ 1000 per hour in Bengaluru has resurfaced on social media, sparking outrage and disbelief among netizens.
The image, captioned with the words "Such things exist in India!! And this ain’t the airport," has gone viral, netizens discussing about urban infrastructure, exorbitant pricing, and the challenges of parking management in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru.
The photograph captures a “Premium Parking” sign board displaying a whopping hourly charge of ₹ 1000 for parking in Bengaluru.
Viral Picture Of Parking Sign Board:
Netizens have expressed shock and disbelief upon encountering the exorbitant parking charge. Many have questioned the reason behind such pricing, especially in a city known for its traffic congestion and parking issues.
The viral image has prompted discussions about the state of urban infrastructure in Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities.
One comment says, “Yes! And it may have existed forever, but i still find it crazy", another comment says, “Bangalore Mallya tower".
Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
