Om Birla Urges Lok Sabha Members to Uphold Highest Traditions of Debate

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday urged all the members of the lower House of Parliament to follow the highest traditions of debate and dialogue and convey their dissent in a constructive manner.

According to the sources, at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting today, Speaker Birla referred to 75 years of adoption of the Constitution and recalled the glorious traditions of high-quality debates by the founding fathers in the constituent assembly.

In view of the Samvidhan Diwas celebrations in Samvidhan Sadan tomorrow, the Speaker urged the members of various political parties to engage in a meaningful dialogue. He urged the members to convey their dissent in a constructive manner.

He said that members should avoid ruckus in the House in the name of protest.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned earlier today for the day over impasse on oppositon's demands. Both Houses will now meet on Wednesday.

Earlier during his customary address ahead of the start of the the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

"Unfortunately, some people, who have been rejected by the public, are constantly trying to control the parliament for their own political interests through the hooliganism of the people. The public remembers their activities and punishes them when the time comes," PM Modi said.

"The message from Bharat's Parliament should reflect the voters' dedication to democracy, their commitment to the Constitution, and their trust in parliamentary practices. We, as their representatives, must live up to these sentiments. It is time to reflect on the time we have lost so far and resolve to compensate by thoroughly debating various issues in the House," he added.

He said future generations will read and draw inspiration from these discussions.

"I hope this session will be highly productive, enhance the prestige of the Constitution's 75th year, strengthen Bharat's global stature, provide opportunities to new MPs, and welcome new ideas. With this spirit, I invite and welcome all esteemed Members of Parliament to approach this session with enthusiasm and vigour," he added.

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday. It will have 19 sittings.