Advertisement

Gulmarg: Parts of Kashmir have become a wonderland due to a recent snowfall storm. Ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted a series of captivating images on social media that astonished people, despite the abundance of footage and pictures of the Valley covered in snow. The image depicts the warm, brightly lit, snow-covered cottages in Gulmarg.

Nothing like a late evening walk in Gulmarg. It’s as beautiful after sunset as it is during the day. pic.twitter.com/RBsUFAearG — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2024

"Nothing like a late-evening walk in Gulmarg", Abdullah remarked while sharing the images on X, the former Twitter. He added, "It’s as beautiful after sunset as it is during the day." One person commented, "Beautiful Sight to watch..... @OmarAbdullah," in response to the stunning vista of the Kashmir Valley. "We've been waiting so long for this moment, and now it's here." Another user wrote, "Seems magical and ethereal... Whoa, I have no words." Abdullah posted another tweet with more early-morning pictures. "When you start the day with views like these..." is what the caption says.

When you start the day with views like these………. pic.twitter.com/OU12JrU4Ov — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2024

The fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games was launched off in Gulmarg, in the Jammu & Kashmir district of Baramulla. Alpine skiing, nordic skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and snow mountaineering are among the activities. The event, which is being organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Department of Youth Services and Sports in association with the Gulmarg Development Authority, the Tourism Department, and other relevant parties, is scheduled to conclude on February 25.