Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Omar Abdullah Leaves Everyone In Awe With These Amazing Images of Snow-Covered Kashmir | PICS

Omar Abdullah posted a series of captivating images on social media that astonished people, despite abundance of footage and pictures of Valley covered in snow

Pritam Saha
Omar Abdullah's breathtaking photos of Kashmir covered in snow leave everyone in awe.
Omar Abdullah's breathtaking photos of Kashmir covered in snow leave everyone in awe. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gulmarg: Parts of Kashmir have become a wonderland due to a recent snowfall storm. Ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted a series of captivating images on social media that astonished people, despite the abundance of footage and pictures of the Valley covered in snow. The image depicts the warm, brightly lit, snow-covered cottages in Gulmarg.

"Nothing like a late-evening walk in Gulmarg", Abdullah remarked while sharing the images on X, the former Twitter. He added, "It’s as beautiful after sunset as it is during the day." One person commented, "Beautiful Sight to watch..... @OmarAbdullah," in response to the stunning vista of the Kashmir Valley. "We've been waiting so long for this moment, and now it's here." Another user wrote, "Seems magical and ethereal... Whoa, I have no words." Abdullah posted another tweet with more early-morning pictures. "When you start the day with views like these..." is what the caption says. 

The fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games was launched off in Gulmarg, in the Jammu & Kashmir district of Baramulla. Alpine skiing, nordic skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, and snow mountaineering are among the activities. The event, which is being organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and the Department of Youth Services and Sports in association with the Gulmarg Development Authority, the Tourism Department, and other relevant parties, is scheduled to conclude on February 25.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:52 IST

