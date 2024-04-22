Advertisement

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah set out from his home on foot to reach the party office while accusing that the Jammu and Kashmir police denied him escort vehicles and ITBP personnel cover.

“Dear @JmuKmrPolice don’t think that refusing to give me my escort vehicles & ITBP cover will stop me. I’ll walk to where I have to get to & that’s exactly what I’m doing now” Omar wrote on Twitter.

Now that I’ve got to the office & will go ahead with my programme you will send everything. The fact is @JmuKmrPolice has stopped a lot of my senior colleagues from coming to the @JKNC_ office today by adopting the same tactics of stopping them in their homes. Notable amongst… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah)

Eyewitnesses said that junior Abdullah walked from his home in the Gupkar locality of Srinagar to Nawa-e-Subha, (his party office) near Zero Bridge. Omar Abdullah alleged that the J&K Police had stopped a lot of his senior colleagues from coming to the National Conference office by implementing the same method of stopping them in their homes. “The central government is attempting to stop us from paying tribute to the Kashmiris on Martyrs Day.” Omar alleged.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah also hit out at the government narrative of normalcy in Kashmir. “When Lieutenant Governor Sinha leaves for the airport, everything is brought to a halt for 15 minutes,” ‘If everything here is normal then why is everything brought to stand still.” Omar questioned.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she was put on house arrest for wanting to visit the graveyard of the Kashmiris who were killed in 1931.

“BJPs own heroes Veer Sarvarkar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Golwalkar, and Godse, who spread hatred and division, can’t be forced on us. For us, those who sacrificed their lives for democracy to take root in J&K will always be admired for their act of courage. We won’t allow you to distort our history or forget our heroes. On the occasion of Martyrs' Day, I salute their courage for valiantly fighting against despots to the end,” she Tweeted.

July 13 was a public holiday in J&K and a grand official function would be held every year on this day where the Chief Minister or the Governor would be the chief guest. However, the administration dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020, after the abrogation of Article 370 and splitting of the erstwhile state into two union territories by the Centre on August 5, 2019.