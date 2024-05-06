Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Army on Sunday in honour of Army Day, saying the soldiers have always kept the country safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. "They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.



On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends wishes

All members of the Indian Army and their families received greetings from the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh.

“Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army’s efforts to keep India safe and secure,” he said

Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army’s efforts to keep India safe and secure. pic.twitter.com/I7tqRyULma — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh)

Union Home Minister’s wishes

Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Indian Army is synonymous with valour and courage. On #ArmyDay, I extend my greetings to soldiers, veterans and their families. India is proud of our Army for their resolve to keep the nation safe. We salute our Bravehearts and bow down to their supreme sacrifices.”

Indian Army is synonymous with valour and courage. On #ArmyDay, I extend my greetings to soldiers, veterans and their families. India is proud of our Army for their resolve to keep the nation safe. We salute our Bravehearts and bow down to their supreme sacrifices. pic.twitter.com/7AJnijmmz2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah)

The Army Day

The Army Day parade has moved out of Delhi for the first time since 1949. The parade took place in Bengaluru at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre.

Every year on January 15, people commemorate Army Day. The first Indian Army Commander-in-Chief, General K M Cariappa, began his position on this date in 1949. General Cariappa is one of the only two Army officers to have held the five-star rank of Field Marshal.