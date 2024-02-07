Advertisement

New Delhi: Unleashing a blistering attack on the Delhi government over the mismanagement during cold waves, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday expressed concern over the figures of deaths of homeless in national capital due to extreme cold.

The data released by the NGO "Centre for Holistic Development" working for the homeless stated that 180 homeless have died due to cold on Delhi roads evidently establishing that people are forced to sleep on roads due to lack of shelter homes or denial of admission.

Advertisement

"It's shocking to note that on an average every day 9 persons have died due to cold on Delhi roads under the open sky in January 2024 due to criminal negligence of Arvind Kejriwal government," said the Delhi BJP President.

Delhi BJP President further said, "Early in December 2023 we had raised the issue of growing numbers of deaths of homeless due to cold and urged the Delhi Government to ensure that the homeless do not have to sleep on roadsides and get proper shelter homes.

Advertisement

"Virendra Sachdeva also said that unfortunately Delhi Government's nodal body Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has totally failed in its objective duty of providing shelter homes and the concerned Minister Atishi remains involved in petty political blame game paying no attention to the humanitarian duty."

The corruption in Delhi Government is so high that those who somehow get space in Shelter Homes are denied basic amenities like two square meals & medical check-ups," added Sachdeva.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)