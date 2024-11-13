sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • On Camera: How Chennai Man Who Stabbed Doctor 7 Times Caught by Staff | WATCH

Published 20:14 IST, November 13th 2024

On Camera: How Chennai Man Who Stabbed Doctor 7 Times Caught by Staff | WATCH

The video, filmed shortly after the attack, captured the accused, Vignesh, walking through the hospital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chennai Man Who Stabbed Doctor 7 Times Caught By Staff
Chennai Man Who Stabbed Doctor 7 Times Caught By Staff | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:14 IST, November 13th 2024