Jammu and Kashmir: A video of an alcohol party on the rooftop of a Police Post in Jammu district has gone viral where police officers were partying during afternoon hours. The video is of Allah Border Police Post falling under Arnia Police Station in Jammu district, the Police post is less than a kilometre from the Indo-Pakistan International Border.

The video, which is making rounds on social media, has been recorded by a local in which he can be seen saying that he was made to wait for more than 45 minutes and when the Police Post In-charge came down, he started misbehaving as he was drunk along with one of his relative. "You have seen that he was throwing bottles (Alcohol bottles) from the rooftop and was pushing us out. I have informed the senior officials," he added.

In the four-minute-long video, captured in multiple segments, the officer can be observed tossing alcohol bottles and food items from the rooftop of the Border Police Post in the Arnia area of Jammu. During the gathering, one person is seen attempting to flee but is intercepted by an individual who was there to meet the Police Post in charge.

Two Officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed to the Republic that they have got the video of this "Alcohol Party" inside the Police post and action will be taken against the erring official. "We have seen the video and departmental action will be initiated against the officer. The officer involved has been asked to report to the office of SHO immediately following which action will be initiated," he added.