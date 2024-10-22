Published 14:43 IST, October 22nd 2024
On HC Direction, MP Man Salutes Tricolour 21 Times With 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Slogan
Based on the MP High Court's direction, a man accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogan, saluted the national flag 21 times by raising 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Based on the MP High Court's direction, a man accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogan, saluted the national flag 21 times by raising 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan | Image: ANI
14:28 IST, October 22nd 2024