sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • On HC Direction, MP Man Salutes Tricolour 21 Times With 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Slogan

Published 14:43 IST, October 22nd 2024

On HC Direction, MP Man Salutes Tricolour 21 Times With 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Slogan

Based on the MP High Court's direction, a man accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogan, saluted the national flag 21 times by raising 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Based on the MP High Court's direction, a man accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogan, saluted the national flag 21 times by raising 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan
Based on the MP High Court's direction, a man accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogan, saluted the national flag 21 times by raising 'Bharat Mata ki jai' slogan | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:28 IST, October 22nd 2024