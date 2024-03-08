×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

On International Women's Day, BMC Opens its First Working Women's Hostel

While inaugurating the hostel on International Women's Day, the BMC announced that it was planning to open 5 more hostels for working women in the near future.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | Image:File
Mumbai: Marking International Women's Day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Friday, opened its first hostel for working women with plans to eventually open five more such hostels in the near future. The 16-storey hostel is located in Goregaon and can accommodate 180 women. Besides being close to a railway station, the hostel has provisions for recreational activities on the first three floors and a canteen to provide meals for residents. Those looking to cook their own meals will also find the necessary facilities on-site.  

Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, and local MLA Vidya Thakur, among others, took part in the inauguration event, a civic release informed.

In its Development Plan 2034, the BMC has set an objective to increase the participation of women in the economic development of Mumbai.

The advisory committee on gender set up for the purpose had mentioned the need to create facilities like hostels, Aadhaar centres, skill development centres, shelters etc. for employed and business women, the release said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

