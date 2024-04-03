×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 11:58 IST

On Run for 6 Months, Navi Mumbai Man Held for Killing Girlfriend

On March 29, the police got a tip off that the man would come to a Panvel mall. The police laid a trap and nabbed him when he arrived there, the official said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
arrested
On Run for 6 Months, Navi Mumbai Man Held for Killing Girlfriend | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thane: Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly killing his girlfriend around six months back, an official said. On October 10, 2023, the unidentified body of a woman was found at an isolated spot in Bhingri village of Panvel area in Navi Mumbai, senior police inspector Sunil Shinde said on Tuesday. 

A case of murder was then registered and as part of the probe, the police collected information about persons known to the woman and those residing in the area where the body was found. The police received information that a man, identified as Pandav Gorakh Jadhav @ Pandya, resident of Maldhakka slum colony in Panvel, was staying with the victim and had strangulated her to death and then fled, the official said. 

Advertisement

On March 29, the police got a tip that the man would come to a mall in Panvel. The police laid a trap and nabbed him when he arrived there, the official said. Following the man's interrogation, the police got to know that he and the woman consumed liquor on October 9, 2023. 

They had a quarrel over some issue and the accused allegedly strangulated the woman to death and then ran way, the official said. The accused subsequently kept moving to different places in Maharashtra and also went to Gujarat to evade arrest, he said.  

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content.)
 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a minute ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

7 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

11 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

13 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

14 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

16 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

18 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

21 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

24 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

30 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

33 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

34 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

36 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

37 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo