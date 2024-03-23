×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 22:14 IST

On-site liquor serving premises in Delhi see 10 pc rise after new excise policy

On-site liquor serving premises in Delhi see 10 pc rise after new excise policy

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The number of hotels, clubs, restaurants and other on-site liquor serving premises in the city has increased by 10 per cent after the new excise policy came into effect last year.

As per the data of the excise department, the total number of HCR (hotel, club, restaurant) category premises till May 6 was 964, including 162 hotels, 698 restaurants, and 48 clubs, besides banquet and party halls, besides motels and farm houses licensed to serve Indian and Foreign liquor.

Advertisement

The new excise policy of the Delhi government was implemented in November last year with the opening of privately-owned liquor vends across the city.

The number of bars, including those in hotels, independent restaurants, clubs and motels among others such on-site liquor service facilities was 884 as per a survey commissioned by National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) on people’s drinking habit.

Advertisement

Last year, the excise department had invited applications from hotels, clubs, motels, bars and restaurants for serving liquor on their premises as per the new excise policy.

The licence categories for 'on-site consumption' included service of Indian and Foreign liquor in a hotel, motel, guest house to residents in their rooms (L15), bar/restaurant attached to a hotel (L16), independent restaurant (L17), independent restaurant located either in thee arrival or departure area of international airport (L19).

Advertisement

Other licence categories are service of Indian and Foreign liquor in a bar/dining car in a luxury train (L20), round-the-clock service/sale of liquor in a bar attached to a hotel located either in the arrival or departure area of international airport (L21), club exclusively for serving or retired officers of government and armed forces (L29).

According to terms and conditions for the on-site consumption licences, the licence holder requires to purchase liquor from retail vends and may store liquor anywhere on the premises. PTI VIT VIT CJ CJ

Advertisement

Published May 17th, 2022 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Moscow shooting

Moscow Hall Shooting

43 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

44 minutes ago
The attack followed a statement by the US Embassy in Moscow that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack.

Russia Attack: US Warned

an hour ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

an hour ago
The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

an hour ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

an hour ago
Zelenskyy

Attack on Russia

an hour ago
Kate Middleton

White House on Kate

an hour ago
cancer Kate Middleton and King Charles III

Kate Middleton Cancer

2 hours ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

2 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

2 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

3 hours ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

3 hours ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

3 hours ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 hours ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

3 hours ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

4 hours ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World10 hours ago

  2. 'Bade Bhai': PM Modi Receives Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award | LIVE

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo