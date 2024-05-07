Advertisement

Port Blair, Mar 31 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands have just one active COVID patient who is undergoing home isolation, a health official said on Thursday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,033 as no fresh coronavirus infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the disease was recorded during the period, the official said.

One patient was cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,903.

Altogether 6,10,125 people have been inoculated with 3,05,068 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,330 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 10,289 senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 9,183 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.12 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, he added. PTI COR BDC BDC