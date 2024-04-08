‘One Airspace’: India's Big Move for Unified Air Traffic Control Across 4 Regions | Details Here | Image: Pixabay/Representative

New Delhi: Aiming to streamline its airspace management, India will soon have ‘One Airspace’. The initiative is expected to optimize air traffic management. This move is also expected to benefit the airline companies through cost savings and improved safety measures.

The plan aims to consolidate control over the airspace spanning 2.8 million square nautical miles under a unified command center in Nagpur. The airspace is currently divided into four regions.

Initiating the process, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited bids from consultants to get technology from global companies and implement them for a single air traffic management system.

Benefits of ‘One Airspace’

The project includes infrastructure development, controller training, and migration to the new system.

Once operational, the unified airspace strategy will facilitate efficient identification of flight routes which will further result in reduced travel time and fuel consumption.

The initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency of airlines by facilitating consistent flight patterns at higher altitudes and smoother descents for landing.

