Thane: A man was killed and six others were injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi area of the district on Tuesday, police said.

The groups from two families which live in the same locality and had long-standing enmity clashed around 5.30 pm, said senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

The process of registering an offence is still underway and no one has been arrested so far.

A video of the clash showing the rival groups attacking each others with swords went viral.