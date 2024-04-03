Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 00:05 IST
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi
A man was killed and six others were injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi area of the district on Tuesday, police said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane: A man was killed and six others were injured in a clash between two groups in Bhiwandi area of the district on Tuesday, police said.
The groups from two families which live in the same locality and had long-standing enmity clashed around 5.30 pm, said senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.
The process of registering an offence is still underway and no one has been arrested so far.
A video of the clash showing the rival groups attacking each others with swords went viral.
