English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 21:07 IST

One death, 10 fresh virus cases in Uttar Pradesh

One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 10 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count 17,09,512, according to a statement.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 10 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count 17,09,512, according to a statement.

So far,22,864 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the 10 fresh cases, three were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar and one each from Allahabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Rae Bareli and Kaushambi, the UP government said in the statement.

One death was reported from Banda during this period, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 16 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number of cured people to 16,86,457. The recovery rate has now come to 98.7 per cent, the statement said.

An official spokesperson said there is no active case in 33 of 75 districts of the state.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 191, the statement said. 

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 21:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo