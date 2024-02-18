Updated September 24th, 2021 at 22:22 IST
One death, 28 fresh virus cases in UP
Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 28 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 17,097,47, according to an official statement.
So far, the virus has claimed 22,890 lives in the state.
The fresh death was reported from Deoria, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, 24 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,668, it said.
The count of active cases in the state stands at 189, the statement said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 2.2 lakh samples were tested, it said.
No fresh case was found in 63 districts on Thursday.
In UP, 9.88 crore people have taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent, the statement said. PTI ABN RDK RDK
Published September 24th, 2021 at 22:22 IST
