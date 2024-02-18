Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 22:22 IST

One death, 28 fresh virus cases in UP

One death, 28 fresh virus cases in UP

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 28 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 17,097,47, according to an official statement.

So far, the virus has claimed 22,890 lives in the state.

Advertisement

The fresh death was reported from Deoria, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, 24 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,668, it said.

Advertisement

The count of active cases in the state stands at 189, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.2 lakh samples were tested, it said.

Advertisement

No fresh case was found in 63 districts on Thursday.

In UP, 9.88 crore people have taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Advertisement

The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent, the statement said. PTI ABN RDK RDK

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 22:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

13 minutes ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bored Of Daily Ramen? Varieties Of Noodles To Try

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  2. UAE achieves record non-oil trade of $952.93 bn in 2023

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  3. Fan-made Poster Of Chiranjeevi As Lord Hanuman Goes Arrival

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Home Remedies For Menstrual Pain

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. AIFF names 23-member squad for Turkish Women's Cup

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo