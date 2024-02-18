Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 15th, 2021 at 13:04 IST

One die, 15 injured in two road accidents: Police

One person was killed and 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents on Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The first accident occurred when a truck coming from Noida side rammed against a stationary canter near the “92 km” milestone, resulting in the death of one and injury to two others early this morning, they said.

“The deceased was been identified as Vishnu. His address is being ascertained,” the police said.

Both injured persons have been hospitalized while the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem, police said.

In another incident, a Noida-bound sleeper bus coming from Kanpur collided with a truck near the “65 km” milestone early in the morning, resulting in injuries to 13 passengers.

All the injured were admitted to different hospitals, the police said.

Published September 15th, 2021 at 13:04 IST

