Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

One Dies, 30 Injured in Bus Accident in Kerala

One person died and 30 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the highway here on Monday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
accident
One Dies, 30 Injured in Bus Accident in Kerala | Image:social media
  • 1 min read
Kasaragod: One person died and 30 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the highway here on Monday, police said.

The bus, which was coming from Mangaluru in Karnataka to Kannur in Kerala, turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said, citing an initial probe.

"The incident happened in the evening and the driver lost his life. As per the preliminary reports, over 30 people were admitted to the nearby hospitals," police told PTI.

At least 26 people were shifted to the District Hospital alone, police said, adding that others were admitted to nearby hospitals. The nature and seriousness of the injuries of those admitted to hospitals are yet to be fully ascertained.

Police said the road was laid recently, leading to a height difference between the road and the adjoining land. This could have led to the driver losing control of the vehicle, they said.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

