Barabanki (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A person drowned and another went missing on Tuesday when a boat capsized in Gomti river in the Subeha area here, police said.

The incident took place when the boat carrying at least 12 people toppled, they said.

While 10 people managed to swim to safety, two went missing in the incident.

Later, body of one person was fished out by police with the help of locals while one is feared drowned. PTI CORR ABN RDK RDK