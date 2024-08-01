Published 14:54 IST, August 1st 2024
One Fisherman Suspected Dead as Boat Capsizes After Collision with Lankan Navy Vessel
A fisherman reportedly died and another went missing when the boat in which they were fishing mid-sea capsized after allegedly colliding with the Lankan ship.
One Fisherman Suspected Dead as Boat Capsizes After Collision with Lankan Navy Vessel | Image: ANI
