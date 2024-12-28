Bhubaneswar Pile-Up: Boy Injured, Locals Clash with Police Over Compensation

One Injured In Vehicle Pile-up In Bhubaneswar | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Bhubaneswar: A boy suffered minor injuries in a vehicle pile-up in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Xavier Square when a speeding car hit a stationary van, which rammed into two parked auto-rickshaws.

Locals thrashed the car driver and scuffled with police personnel when they went to rescue him, an officer said.

Locals then staged a roadblock demanding compensation for the person injured and the vehicles damaged in the accident. As a result, thousands of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road, he said.

Later, three platoons of police force were deployed at the spot and normalcy was restored after nearly two hours.

A protesting woman, who was in one of the auto-rickshaws, alleged that the car driver was in an inebriated state. Her son was injured in the accident.

"We demand compensation on the spot," she said.

Barring one auto-rickshaw, no person was in any of the vehicles involved in the multiple accidents.