Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:15 IST

'One Lakh Daily Visitors': Ayodhya To Become World's Top Tourist Spot, UP Minister Says

With an estimated 1 lakh devotees expected to visit Ayodhya daily following the inauguration of the Ram temple, the holy city is set to become the "world's most sought-after" tourist destination, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Tuesday

Press Trust Of India
Ayodhya Celebrates Lord Ram’s Homecoming. See Pics
Ayodhya is expected to become a top tourist destination. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

AYODHYA: With an estimated 1 lakh devotees expected to visit Ayodhya daily following the inauguration of the Ram temple, the holy city is set to become the "world's most sought-after" tourist destination, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Tuesday.

Helicopter services to Ayodhya from six cities of the state, the ongoing conservation of 37 ancient temples and the expansion of the existing airport in the holy city will result in a manifold rise in the influx of visitors, Singh said.

Advertisement

Asked about a report estimating that a USD 10 billion makeover of Ayodhya with a new airport, revamped railway station, township and improved road connectivity could attract over 50 million tourists a year, Singh said "It will certainly happen".

"In fact, we estimate over 1 lakh tourists per day in Ayodhya and arrangements are being made keeping that in mind," Singh said.

Advertisement

According to the report, the Golden Temple in Amritsar gets an estimated 30-35 million visitors a year while the annual footfall at the Tirupati Temple is 25-30 million. Globally, Vatican City gets around 9 million tourists every year and Mecca in Saudi Arabia around 20 million.

The minister asserted, "Certainly, Ayodhya will be the most sought-after destination in not only the country but the entire world." The crowd outside the temple today is tremendous. This moment has come after a wait of 500 years, he said.

Advertisement

Stressing that the number of visitors will start rising after Republic Day on January 26 as security measures affect the movement of trains and vehicles, Singh said the hospitality industry in Ayodhya will also reap the benefits of religious tourism.

"After January 26, when rail traffic resumes, the number of visitors is going to rise. If you consider each devotee spending Rs 2,000-2,500 on buying prasad, food, and lodging, the revenue generated will be tremendous," the minister said.

Advertisement

"In the next two to three years, tourism in Ayodhya will generate the maximum revenue for the government. I am saying three years because starting a project, getting clearances and implementation takes that much time," he said.

After January 26, the tourism department will also start helicopter services to Ayodhya from at least six districts -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Mathura, Agra, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, he said.

Advertisement

Work is going on to restore 37 ancient temples in Ayodhya, which will be the centre of attraction for tourists coming for a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, the minister said, adding that the project will be completed soon.

According to the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, 102 intent agreements worth about Rs 18,000 crore were signed for tourism in Ayodhya during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

Advertisement

Currently, there are 126 ready-to-be-implemented projects worth Rs 4,000 crore related to tourism in Ayodhya, he said.

Around 50 renowned hotel brands have invested in Ayodhya, including Taj, Marriott, Ginger, Oberoi, Trident, and Radisson. Their projects will be completed soon, the officer said.

Advertisement

There are also plans to develop Raj Sadan, the grand residence of the erstwhile Raja of Ayodhya, as a heritage hotel, with a major hotel chain expressing interest in investing in this project, he added.

With several luxury and budget hotels, resorts, and homestays coming up in Ayodhya, the holy city is emerging as a new favourite of the hospitality industry, official sources said While good highways and roads, wall paintings depicting the life of Lord Ram, facade lighting, and a grand entrance adorned with Victorian lamps add to the attraction of Ayodhya, they said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the minister said UP's tourism sector has remained untapped, but with the focus on religious tourism, the state is going to become one of the top tourism destinations and Ayodhya will be a hot favourite.

Tour and taxi operators in Lucknow and Ayodhya are also upbeat over the prospects of an increase in the number of tourists, both domestic and international, arriving in the holy city to pay obeisance at the Ram temple. 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement