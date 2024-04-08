×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

One more suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection with the blast near Panur here a day ago that claimed the life of one person and caused injuries to three others, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kannur: One more suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection with the blast near Panur here a day ago that claimed the life of one person and caused injuries to three others, police said.

The arrested person -- Amal Babu -- is a local DYFI leader. Apart from him, two others -- Mithun and Shibin -- have been taken into custody, police said. The two persons in custody are being interrogated.

With this, the number of persons who have been arrested in connection with the blast has increased to five, it said.

Police said that it came to know about Babu's alleged involvement in the incident during its investigation based on the mobile phones recovered from those injured in the blast.

There is also a case against Babu in connection with violence during a temple festival in the area, police said.

It also said that raids were being carried out in various parts of Kannur district with the aid of bomb disposal squads, following the blast that occurred on Friday at Panur.

The blast took place when a country-made bomb was being put together, police said, adding that it recovered several such explosives from near the blast site.

It also said that on Saturday the bomb squad had carried out searches in the areas close to the Kannur-Kozhikode border.

The Congress has termed the incident a failure of the central and state intelligence agencies.

Sheril, a resident of Kaivelikkal, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The other injured person, Vineesh, lost one palm in the blast, according to the police.

Besides them, two others -- Vinod and Ashwanth -- were also injured in the blast and are undergoing treatment, it had said earlier. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

