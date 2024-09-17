sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'One Nation One Election' to be Implemented in NDA's Current Term: Amit Shah

Published 12:49 IST, September 17th 2024

'One Nation One Election' to be Implemented in NDA's Current Term: Amit Shah

Addressing the press conference to mark 100 days of NDA government, Shah said that they are planning to implement one nation one poll in current term.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amit Shah
'One Nation One Election' to be Implemented in NDA's Current Term: Amit Shah | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:48 IST, September 17th 2024