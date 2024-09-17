Published 12:49 IST, September 17th 2024
'One Nation One Election' to be Implemented in NDA's Current Term: Amit Shah
Addressing the press conference to mark 100 days of NDA government, Shah said that they are planning to implement one nation one poll in current term.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
12:48 IST, September 17th 2024