Nagaland on Friday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 35,459, a health department official said.

The state had registered three coronavirus cases the previous day.

The death toll remained at 758 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least two persons recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,179, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.57 per cent.

Nagaland now has 38 active cases, he said.

Altogether 1,484 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has so far tested nearly 4.66 lakh samples for the infection.

Altogether 9,08,140 people, including 27 in the age bracket of 12-14 years and 89,958 beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, have been inoculated with COVID vaccines till Thursday, the official added.