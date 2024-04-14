Advertisement

One new COVID-19 case was reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally to 10,056 on Monday, a health bulletin said.

The new patient has a travel history, it said. The Union territory now has five active cases, while 9,922 people have recovered from the disease, including two in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has tested over 7.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people to date.