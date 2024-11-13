sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:58 IST, November 13th 2024

Onion Prices Increase to Rs 70 Per g, Odisha Asks NAFED to Intervene

With onion prices reaching Rs 70 per kg in the market, the Odisha government said it has asked the NAFED to sell the vegetable at rate of Rs 30 per kg in state.

Press Trust Of India
Onion prices in Delhi-NCR have soared to Rs 70/kg, with expectations of high prices until December due to a delayed kharif crop.
Onion prices increase to Rs 70 per kg, Odisha asks NAFED to intervene | Image: Freepik
21:58 IST, November 13th 2024