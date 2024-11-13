Published 21:58 IST, November 13th 2024
Onion Prices Increase to Rs 70 Per g, Odisha Asks NAFED to Intervene
With onion prices reaching Rs 70 per kg in the market, the Odisha government said it has asked the NAFED to sell the vegetable at rate of Rs 30 per kg in state.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Onion prices increase to Rs 70 per kg, Odisha asks NAFED to intervene | Image: Freepik
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:58 IST, November 13th 2024