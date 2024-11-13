Published 15:03 IST, November 13th 2024
Onion Prices Likely to Cool Down Further With Arrival of New Kharif Crop: Govt Official
Onion prices are expected to cool down in the coming days as the arrival of fresh kharif crop has begun, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Onion prices likely to cool down further with arrival of new kharif crop | Image: Unsplash
