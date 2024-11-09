Published 13:18 IST, November 9th 2024
Onion Prices Soar Across Markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Customers in Distress
Onions have got citizens teary-eyed as the prices have surged across the markets in several cities, leaving customers in distress.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Onion prices soar across markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow leaving consumers in distress | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:18 IST, November 9th 2024